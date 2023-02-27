Unity College is changing its name to better reflect environmental mission

© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published February 27, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST
Unity College is changing its name to Unity Environmental University — a move that school officials say will better reflect its growth and new programs.

President Melik Peter Khoury says the school is no longer just a small liberal arts college, but now has more than 5,000 students across the country taking a range of degree programs remotely.

"Our biggest population of students are actually in places like California, Florida, Texas, Oregon," Khoury says.

Near the beginning of the pandemic, the school announced plans to move away from a traditional campus model to become more of a hybrid as it dealt with budget challenges.

Unity also opened a technical institute in New Gloucester, which is now the university's headquarters.

