Maine DEP says Canadian Pacific has failed to clean up after train derailment

The Maine Department of Protection is warning the Canadian Pacific Kansas City railroad company that it if it doesn't take satisfactory action to clean up the site of last weekend's train derailment in Somerset County, the DEP will take over at the company's expense.

In a letter to Canadian Pacific, Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim said the company quote "failed to meet Department expectations regarding timing and response of clean-up activities in order to effectively mitigate impacts to the environment and public health."

Loyzim goes on to say that directives issued by the DEP have not been attended to or completed. They include removal of two rail cars containing hazardous materials in a timely manner and emptying tanks prior to moving the locomotive which caused an estimated 500 gallons of diesel fuel to spill into a waterway and migrate to Little Brassua Lake, according to a press release.

The letter notes that Canadian Pacific accepted responsibility for managing the site. It also spells out that the railroad will be on the hook for the cost of cleanup should the DEP take over.

The spill resulted after several rail cars derailed and caught fire between Jackman and Rockwood on Saturday. Officials said the cars carrying hazardous chemicals were not affected.

