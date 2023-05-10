© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Several species added to Maine's threatened and endangered species list

By Robbie Feinberg
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT

Gov. Janet Mills signed a law earlier this week adding five species of birds, a bat, a beetle, and a species of bumble bee to Maine's threatened and endangered species list.

Several of the animals have seen steep population declines in recent decades, with climate change and development posing future risks.

Wildlife advocates say their addition to the list will make conservation efforts easier. And Maine Audubon's Francesca Gundrum says protecting these species provide other benefits.

"So the work that Maine Audubon is doing for piping plovers and least terns, from example, that helps protect our beaches. Which are our first line of defense from storm surges and increased flooding. And what we do to help those birds helps beachfront properties and businesses, as well. So this ripple effect, it goes on and on," Gundrum says.

Gundrum says the new law will also require the state to review the species on the list every four years.

Robbie Feinberg
