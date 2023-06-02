© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Willard Beach to be closed through weekend after wastewater pipe burst

Maine Public | By Caitlin Andrews
Published June 2, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT
A woman runs along the coast of Simonton Cove at Willard Beach at sunrise in South Portland, Maine, Monday, May 18, 2020.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
A woman runs along the coast of Simonton Cove at Willard Beach at sunrise in South Portland, Maine, Monday, May 18, 2020.

South Portland's Willard beach is expected to be closed until at least Tuesday after a sewer pipe burst near Southern Maine Community College Thursday afternoon.

The city was able to bypass the main pump station to reduce the amount of untreated wastewater discharge into the ocean. But the beach still needs to be closed while the damage is being repaired, according to a press release. The sand and ocean will also have to be tested for effluent before the beach can be reopened to the public.

South Portland asks that residents near the Willard Beach area reduce their water usage while the pipe is being fixed.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Maine Healthy Beaches have been notified of the incident, the city says.

