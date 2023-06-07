Willard Beach remains closed due to high bacteria levels

South Portland's Willard Beach remains closed after water quality tests found bacteria levels are still too high for safe swimming standards.

The beach was first closed after a sewer main pipe burst last Thursday near Southern Maine Community College. The city disabled the pump station and was able to fix the break Friday, according to a South Portland press release.

Water from a pipe near the Willard Beach bath house that discharges street water runoff also had higher than expected levels. This is believed to be caused by recent rains, according to the city.

Additional testing will be conducted Wednesday. The beach will remain closed until bacteria levels decrease.

South Portland will be posting updates on its social media on its status.

