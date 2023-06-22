Mills signs law to help preserve the state's loon populations by closing a state loophole

Gov. Janet Mills has signed a new law that wildlife advocates say will close a state loophole and help to preserve the state's loon populations.

The new law takes steps to eventually ban the use and sale of certain small, painted lead fishing jigs.

Wildlife advocates say the measure will help to close loopholes in current state law, which restricted other kinds of lead fishing tackle a decade ago.

"And these small size jigs, when ingested by loons, inevitably poison them. And within two to four weeks, after agonizing disorientation, paralysis, seizures, blindness, wing droop, you name it, they die," said Francesca Gundrum, a policy advocate with Maine Audubon.

"This really is a broad show of support for closing this loophole and protecting this beloved species," she said.

The state and Maine Audubon are working together on a program where people can exchange their lead fishing tackle for vouchers for new, lead-free tackle.