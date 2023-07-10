© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment and Outdoors

Company holding a series of public meetings to discuss Aroostook County powerline plans

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published July 10, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT

The company hoping to build a powerline to connect Aroostook County to the southern Maine electrical grid is holding a series of public meetings beginning this week to discuss the project.

The billion-dollar powerline known as the Aroostook Renewable Gateway would run from Glenwood Plantation to Coopers Mills. In addition to linking the grids, it would send power south from the proposed 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind farm northwest of Houlton.

Doug Mulvey of LS Power says the meetings will be opportunities to see maps of the proposed powerline routes, and provide feedback.

"What we're trying to do is gather information from stakeholders, consider that information, and ultimately come up with the best route that makes sense to take to the Public Utilities Commission for approval," he says.

The meetings will begin July 11 in Mattawamkeag, July 12 in Howland, and July 13 in Bradford. Other meetings are scheduled the following week in Etna, Albion, and Windsor.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors Aroostook County
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter