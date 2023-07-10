Company holding a series of public meetings to discuss Aroostook County powerline plans

The company hoping to build a powerline to connect Aroostook County to the southern Maine electrical grid is holding a series of public meetings beginning this week to discuss the project.

The billion-dollar powerline known as the Aroostook Renewable Gateway would run from Glenwood Plantation to Coopers Mills. In addition to linking the grids, it would send power south from the proposed 1,000-megawatt King Pine wind farm northwest of Houlton.

Doug Mulvey of LS Power says the meetings will be opportunities to see maps of the proposed powerline routes, and provide feedback.

"What we're trying to do is gather information from stakeholders, consider that information, and ultimately come up with the best route that makes sense to take to the Public Utilities Commission for approval," he says.

The meetings will begin July 11 in Mattawamkeag, July 12 in Howland, and July 13 in Bradford. Other meetings are scheduled the following week in Etna, Albion, and Windsor.