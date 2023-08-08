An invasive weed that grows 6 inches a day has been found in Maine

Maine agriculture officials say that they've detected the first occurrence of an invasive weed that can grow up to six inches per day.

The Maine Department of Agriculture says it's verified the presence of what's known as "mile-a-minute" weed at a home in Boothbay Harbor. The agency says the landowner found it while cleaning up weeds from new landscape plants.

The "mile-a-minute" weed has triangular leaves and small blue fruits and can grow up to 25 feet in only a few months. The agency says the invasive plant can harm reforestation projects and nurseries, and anyone who finds it should report it to the state.