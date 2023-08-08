© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Bangor area listeners and viewers: Blackcap Mountain tower maintenance estimated timing is August 2 through August 16. Click here to learn more!
Environment and Outdoors

An invasive weed that grows 6 inches a day has been found in Maine

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published August 8, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
The mile-a-minute weed has appeared in Maine. This fast-growing invasive species poses a significant threat to plants and trees.
Courtesy of Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
The mile-a-minute weed has appeared in Maine. This fast-growing invasive species poses a significant threat to plants and trees.

Maine agriculture officials say that they've detected the first occurrence of an invasive weed that can grow up to six inches per day.

The Maine Department of Agriculture says it's verified the presence of what's known as "mile-a-minute" weed at a home in Boothbay Harbor. The agency says the landowner found it while cleaning up weeds from new landscape plants.

The "mile-a-minute" weed has triangular leaves and small blue fruits and can grow up to 25 feet in only a few months. The agency says the invasive plant can harm reforestation projects and nurseries, and anyone who finds it should report it to the state.

Tags
Environment and Outdoors invasive plants
Robbie Feinberg
rfeinberg@mainepublic.org
See stories by Robbie Feinberg