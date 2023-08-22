© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors

Invasive zebra mussels are on Maine's doorstep

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published August 22, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT
In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a group of zebra mussels.
U.S. Department of Agriculture
/
AP File
FILE - In this undated file photo provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture is a group of zebra mussels. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon announced Wednesday, March 10, 2021, that he has convened an emergency panel to scrutinize algae balls and other aquarium products amid concern that an invasive mussel species could have found an unexpected route into state waters. Zebra mussels recently turned up in globs of algae called moss balls sold in pet stores in over two dozen states including Wyoming, which has banned further imports of the products. (U.S. Department of Agriculture via AP, File)

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has issued a warning that invasive zebra mussels have been found less than 30 miles from the state's border with Canada.

Infestations have been found in a lake in Quebec that flows into the Madawaska River, which flows into the Saint John River. IF&W spokesperson Mark Latti says it's urgent that boaters in the Saint John River watershed take precautions to prevent spreading the mussels, which are often transported at their microscopic larval stage , when they aren't visible.

"The best thing to do is to clean, dry, and drain your boat or your watercraft after being in a water body," he says.

Latti says once zebra mussels are established, they quickly blanket the bottoms of boats and clog propellers and water intake and outflow pipes. They also outcompete native species for habitat and food.

A new Maine law makes it illegal to drain water from one body of water into another.

Environment and Outdoors invasive species
