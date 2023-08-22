Invasive zebra mussels are on Maine's doorstep

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has issued a warning that invasive zebra mussels have been found less than 30 miles from the state's border with Canada.

Infestations have been found in a lake in Quebec that flows into the Madawaska River, which flows into the Saint John River. IF&W spokesperson Mark Latti says it's urgent that boaters in the Saint John River watershed take precautions to prevent spreading the mussels, which are often transported at their microscopic larval stage , when they aren't visible.

"The best thing to do is to clean, dry, and drain your boat or your watercraft after being in a water body," he says.

Latti says once zebra mussels are established, they quickly blanket the bottoms of boats and clog propellers and water intake and outflow pipes. They also outcompete native species for habitat and food.

A new Maine law makes it illegal to drain water from one body of water into another.