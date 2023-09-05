© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Presque Isle area viewers: WMEM tower maintenance estimated timing is now through September 8. Click here to learn more!
Environment and Outdoors

President Biden approves Major Disaster Declaration for storm damage in Franklin County

Maine Public | By Robbie Feinberg
Published September 5, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
Flood damage on
Murray Carpenter
/
Maine Public
Flood damage on Woodman Hill Road in Jay, Maine.

President Joe Biden has approved Maine's request for federal assistance to help cover more than $6.5 million in infrastructure damage in Franklin County from a major rainstorm earlier this summer.

The storm on June 29 caused severe flash flooding that washed out roads and bridges in the rural county, damaged the sewer system, and also left about 30 residents stranded for more than 72 hours.

The Major Disaster Declaration will make the county eligible for federal grants for repairs, and to develop mitigation plans to reduce the chance of future damage.

The state also requested a federal disaster declaration for a storm from just a few days earlier in Oxford County, which caused more than $2.6 million in damage. That declaration is still pending.

Environment and Outdoors FloodingFranklin County
