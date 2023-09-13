Maine officials: Wet summer could mean vibrant foliage

State agriculture officials say that this summer's rainfall could lead to more vibrant foliage on Maine's trees this fall.

The state's first fall foliage report shows little color change so far. But spokesperson Gale Ross says that the precipitation should enhance the colors on Maine's trees — though she notes that colors in some areas could be affected by trees that have already lost their leaves.

Northern Maine tends to reach peak foliage in late September, while coastal Maine reaches peak in mid-to-late October.