© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.

ReVision Energy acquires Massachusetts solar company

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published November 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST
The solar array on Souther Farm in Livermore Falls.
Revision Energy
A solar array on Souther Farm in Livermore Falls.

Maine's ReVision Energy announced Thursday that it's acquiring the Massachusetts company Sunbug Solar.

According to a press release, the acquisition will allow ReVision to better serve Massachusetts customers with all aspects of electrification, including solar power, heat pumps and battery storage. It will also be better positioned to meet Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's plans to dramatically increase solar power, and put a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

ReVision, which is employee-owned, has 400 employees, and this acquisition will add another 60.
Tags
Environment and Outdoors ReVision Energy
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
See stories by Murray Carpenter