ReVision Energy acquires Massachusetts solar company

Maine's ReVision Energy announced Thursday that it's acquiring the Massachusetts company Sunbug Solar.

According to a press release, the acquisition will allow ReVision to better serve Massachusetts customers with all aspects of electrification, including solar power, heat pumps and battery storage. It will also be better positioned to meet Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey's plans to dramatically increase solar power, and put a million electric vehicles on the road by 2030.

ReVision, which is employee-owned, has 400 employees, and this acquisition will add another 60.

