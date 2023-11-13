Ski season in Maine begins this week with some resorts preparing to open their slopes in the upcoming days. Sunday River will offer top-down skiing for season ticket holders on Tuesday in its Jordan Bowl. Sugarloaf Mountain plans to open this Friday.

Though both mountains received a few inches of snow in the last couple weeks, the resorts have relied on snowmakers to prepare their ski runs. Maine ski resorts had 1.4 million skier visits last year according to Dirk Gouwens, the executive director of the Ski Maine Association.

