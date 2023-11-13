© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Ski season in Maine begins this week

Maine Public | By Nick Song
Published November 13, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
FILE - In this March 13, 2015 file photo, a snowboarder and skier ride the Chondola ski lift at the Sunday River ski resort in Newry, Maine.
Robert F. Bukaty
/
AP
Sunday River is already open seven days a week for the season. An Oct. 19 opening earlier that fall was its third earliest opening in its 56-year history.

Ski season in Maine begins this week with some resorts preparing to open their slopes in the upcoming days. Sunday River will offer top-down skiing for season ticket holders on Tuesday in its Jordan Bowl. Sugarloaf Mountain plans to open this Friday.

Though both mountains received a few inches of snow in the last couple weeks, the resorts have relied on snowmakers to prepare their ski runs. Maine ski resorts had 1.4 million skier visits last year according to Dirk Gouwens, the executive director of the Ski Maine Association.
Nick Song
Nick Song is Maine Public's inaugural Emerging Voices Fellowship Reporter.


Originally from Southern California, Nick got his start in radio when he served as the programming director for his high school's radio station. He graduated with a degree in Journalism and History from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University -- where he was Co-News Director for WNUR 89.3 FM, the campus station.
See stories by Nick Song