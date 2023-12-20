For many Mainers, power restoration may not come until the end of the week

Monday's storm left thousands of Mainers without power. Versant estimates that many will be without power until the end of the week.

The high winds pummeled Ellsworth so hard that they peeled back the roof of the elementary-middle school like a sardine can. Ellsworth resident Karen Mulhern lost power during the storm, which knocked trees down on her street. Tuesday morning she was checking on her neighbors.

"This is an elderly lady and we went out to supper with her last night and got her out of the house, and she spent the night at the next door neighbor's. And I'm going in there right now. So that's what the neighbors are doing, they're checking on everybody," she says.

Versant Power spokesperson Judy Long says about half of its customers were without power as of Tuesday afternoon. And Long says it might not be restored until the end of the week.

"Unfortunately, just due to the level of damage. The roads that have been closed, all of the downed lines, the need to take care of the emergencies. We definitely see this being a multi-day restoration and lasting through the end of the week," she says.

Long urges caution around downed power lines, and warns against cutting trees that are touching power lines.

As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, nearly 57,000 Versant customers were still without power, in addition to roughly 213,000 Central Maine Power customers.