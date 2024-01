There were fewer visits to Acadia National Park again last year, according to preliminary numbers from the National Park Service.

The park saw 3.8 million visitors in 2023, with all but 300,000 going to the Mount Desert Island area of the park and the rest to the Schoodic Peninsula.

The numbers are down about 100,000 from 2022, which was already less than the peak four million visitors in 2021. But visitors are still up compared to pre-pandemic levels.