Hampden gravel pit transformed into community solar farm

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 29, 2024 at 3:42 PM EST
Wishcamper Companies held a ribbon-cutting for a new community solar farm in Hampden. Built on an abandoned gravel pit, the energy produced at the solar farm will go towards local institutions.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public
Wishcamper Companies held a ribbon-cutting for a new community solar farm in Hampden. Built on an abandoned gravel pit, the energy produced at the solar farm will go towards local institutions.

An abandoned gravel pit in Hampden has been repurposed as a 14,000 panel community solar farm.

Investor and owner Wishcamper Companies today cut the ribbon on the project which will generate an estimated 8.6 million kilowatt hours of electricity.

Phil Coupe is a founder of Revision Energy, the project developer.

"Every time we build a clean energy project like this behind me, we keep our energy dollars right here at home in the local economy, creating good jobs," he said.

The electricity from the solar farm will power the Bangor Water District, the College of the Atlantic and other local institutions.

Charlie Duprey, vice president of solar development for Wishcamper, says the site was once home to an abandoned gravel pit. And while that was a deterrent for other projects, it works surprisingly well for this one.

"When we think about solar siting, this is probably the best site I've ever seen- off the main road, not visible, an old piece of land that wasn't being used for anything else," he said.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
