Significant early spring storm coming to Maine Saturday

Maine Public | By Carol Bousquet
Published March 22, 2024 at 5:49 PM EDT
National Weather Service storm totals for Saturday's storm.
National Weather Service
National Weather Service storm totals for Saturday's storm.

An early spring snowstorm has the potential to bring the biggest snowfall of the year to many areas in Maine, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Jerry Combs says snow will begin tonight and continue into tomorrow night in western and northern Maine.

"The mountains and foothills could see 12 to 18 inches of snowfall, central plains 4 to 8 inches, and amounts drop off the closer you get to the coast," Combs said.

Combs says to expect heavy snowfall at times, limited visibility, and dangerous travel from slick roads. He says freezing rain and sleet are possible around Fryeburg and Augusta at times, and coastal precipitation will change to rain later in the day.
