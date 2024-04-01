With snow on the horizon, state officials urge preparedness for solar eclipse

State officials are urging residents and visitors to plan carefully for viewing the upcoming solar eclipse.

At a press conference in Orono today, Gov. Janet Mills advised anyone travelling for the event to prepare for weather — especially with snow on the way this week.

"Inevitably, it's April in Maine," Mills said. "There's bound to be wet areas, there's bound to be mud, there's bound to be snow. So bring your boots, bring your coat, wear layers, you don't know what the temperature's going to be or what the ground conditions are going to be."

Mills also says travelers should plan to stay on paved roads, pack paper maps and arrive with a full tank of gas.

"Maine will once again have the best seats in the house for a historic total eclipse of the sun," she said. "I encourage people to arrive early and stay late, and I look forward to watching the eclipse with all of you."

Mills says state officials are expecting tens of thousands of out-of-state visitors for the eclipse, and urges everyone to stay on paved roads when driving and marked trails when hiking.

More travel and safety information can be found on the new state webpage: https://www.maine.gov/governor/mills/eclipse2024.