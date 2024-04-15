As Maine works to address PFAS contamination, United Nations considers the issue in North Carolina

As Maine continues working to uncover PFAS contamination and treat drinking water, a United Nations expert says contamination in North Carolina may be considered a human rights violation.

Marcos Orellana, U.N. Special Rapporteur on toxics and human rights, said the companies discharging PFAS are disregarding the rights and wellness of citizens.

Orellana said the case of North Carolina is just one example of a growing global problem.

"The point I would highlight is that the situation in North Carolina in a way is exemplary, is paradigmatic, of a much broader problem that has nationwide and global proportions and that needs to be tackled," he said.

Orellana at an Environmental Working Group press conference, said he cannot speak to areas of contamination in other parts of the country, as the U.N. has not been contacted to investigate by other communities.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently announced much tougher restrictions on several PFAS chemicals, and Maine agencies are in the process of integrating the new standards.