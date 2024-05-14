MOFGA to sue federal government over forever chemicals in sludge used as fertilizer

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association announced Tuesday that it plans to sue federal regulators over the issue of forever chemicals in sludge.

MOFGA alleges that the Environmental Protection Agency has failed to regulate the land application of sludge that contained PFAS. Treated sludge has been commonly used for decades as fertilizer in Maine and many other states. But that practice has been linked to high levels of PFAS on more than 50 farms in Maine and hundreds of contaminated drinking water wells.

MOFGA says it intends to sue the EPA under the Clean Water Act. The organization plans to work with Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, a national group that announced plans in February to sue the EPA over forever chemicals in sludge.