Advocates, residents voice strong opposition to Kennebec dam relicensing

Restoring fish migration up the Kennebec River was at the center of many objections to the relicensing of four dams, voiced by residents at a public hearing on Wednesday in Augusta.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission is considering the relicensing of four dams on the Kennebec River owned by Brookfield Renewable: the Lockwood Dam and Hydro Kennebec Dam in Waterville, Shawmut Dam in Fairfield and the Weston Dam in Skowhegan.

A draft Environmental Impact Statement from commission staff recommended the relicensing, but local advocacy groups and residents have voiced strong opposition.

More than 50 people gathered at the Augusta Civic Center, and the vast majority of speakers urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission staff to reconsider their recommendation in favor of the relicensing.

Bill Wallace, from Minot, said the dams are a danger to migratory fish and don't provide very much hydroelectric power.

"We urge you to not relicense these four Brookfield energy dams help us be good stewards for these splendid fish," he said. "They're depending on us. In this age of abundant renewable, solar and wind energy, we don't need these for old, outdated, environmentally harmful dams."

Other speakers echoed similar points, they said the commission needs to enforce stricter protections for migrating fish and seriously consider removing the dams entirely.

Walt Bailey from Yarmouth said the commission must prioritize the safety of migratory fish, like Atlantic salmon.

"Failure in the past to prioritize this species of fish specifically, in prior relicensing processes and rivers, like the Merrimack in Connecticut, failed the fish and failed the communities and failed our culture," Bailey said. "The Kennebec is our chance for saving these fish."

Last year, the Department of Marine Resources counted about 150 salmon at two dams along the Kennebec, the highest count since 2015, but still far below historical numbers.

David Heidrich of Brookfield Renewable, which operates the four dams, previously pointed to a federal opinion that dams may negatively affect salmon, but not jeopardize their existence.

“That's another important indicator, not only to Brookfield and to the state, but also that those that may be interested in salmon recovery that the hydroelectric dams can coexist with migratory species," Heidrich said at the time.