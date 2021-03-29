-
MILFORD, Maine - The Maine Department of Marine Resources says a tentative figure of 1,196 Atlantic salmon returned this year to the Penobscot River - the…
-
A Maine restaurant is suing Atlantic salmon producers, alleging the companies are engaged in price-fixing.Portland Hunt + Alpine Club says that salmon…
-
EAST MACHIAS, Maine - An environmental group in Down East Maine says it will release thousands of salmon into a river next month as part of an effort to…
-
ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick - A group that advocates for the conservation of Atlantic salmon says the North American catch has hit an all-time low, and…
-
MYSTIC, Conn. - Addressing the problems caused by dams is still the biggest challenge facing the recovery of the Atlantic salmon. That's at the core of a…
-
ST. ANDREWS, New Brunswick - A conservation group in Maine and Canada says it's concerned about a recent uptick in the harvest of wild Atlantic salmon off…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - The federal government has outlined an ambitious, potentially costly new plan to restore populations of Atlantic salmon in the eastern…
-
State regulators have issued a wastewater discharge permit for an on-shore salmon farm proposed for the old Verso Mill site in Bucksport. Initially, Whole…
-
A pair of conservation groups says it has struck a deal with commercial fishermen in Greenland and the Faroe Islands to protect thousands of vulnerable…
-
A Norwegian company plans to construct one of world's largest aquaculture farms in Belfast within the next two years. State and community leaders gathered…