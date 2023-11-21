© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
100 Mile Wilderness stream restoration will benefit salmon and trout

Maine Public | By Murray Carpenter
Published November 21, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST
The Appalachian Mountain Club has purchased 27,000 acres of forestland in the 100-Mile Wilderness Area in Piscataquis County. The Pleasant Rivers Headwaters Forest, pictured above, is one of the last remaining unprotected forest blocks in the region, is prime habitat for native brook trout and endangered Atlantic salmon.
Appalachian Mountain Club
A river restoration project in Maine's Pleasant River watershed will allow Atlantic salmon and brook trout to access several miles of a cold brook in the 100 Mile Wilderness.

Marian Orlousky of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, says a culvert that prevented fish from swimming upstream has been removed.

"So we took the culvert out and we built what is called a clear-span bridge and we restored the streambed underneath that bridge so that it facilitates fish movement upstream," she said.

Orlousky said this will allow brook trout and juvenile Atlantic salmon to freely access more than three miles of Henderson Brook, a tributary of the West Branch of the Pleasant River that flows right next to the Appalachian Trail.
Murray Carpenter
Murray Carpenter is Maine Public’s climate reporter, covering climate change and other environmental news.
