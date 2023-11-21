100 Mile Wilderness stream restoration will benefit salmon and trout

A river restoration project in Maine's Pleasant River watershed will allow Atlantic salmon and brook trout to access several miles of a cold brook in the 100 Mile Wilderness.

Marian Orlousky of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, says a culvert that prevented fish from swimming upstream has been removed.

"So we took the culvert out and we built what is called a clear-span bridge and we restored the streambed underneath that bridge so that it facilitates fish movement upstream," she said.

Orlousky said this will allow brook trout and juvenile Atlantic salmon to freely access more than three miles of Henderson Brook, a tributary of the West Branch of the Pleasant River that flows right next to the Appalachian Trail.

