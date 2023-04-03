Salmon advocates drop lawsuit over Kennebec dams

Four conservation groups have withdrawn a lawsuit against Brookfield Renewable Partners over its Kennebec River dams' impacts to Atlantic salmon.

The Atlantic Salmon Federation, Conservation Law Foundation, Maine Rivers, and Natural Resources Council of Maine claimed that Brookfield was violating federal law by harming endangered Atlantic salmon. But a biological opinion issued last month by the National Marine Fisheries Service paved the way for continued dam operations, and undermined the lawsuit.

The conservation groups say they will now take their fight to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which is reviewing the dams' licenses.