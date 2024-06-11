Wells officials want to form a group to seek compromise over public access at Moody Beach

Town leaders in Wells say they want the community to try to reach a compromise over use of Moody beach.

Following a public hearing Monday night that at times was contentious, select board members said they plan to form a group of beachfront homeowners and other community members to reach an agreement about public use. Selectman Scott Defelice is optimistic it can be done.

"From a lot of folks it sounded like there was some room for compromise, for some direct discussion," Defelice said. "And I would like to see us draw some of these folks together and have a conversation."

Some community members say they're harassed by homeowners when they walk or picnic on the beach, even if they're close to the water.

Waterfront homeowners say most are happy to share the beach with respectful members of the public, but they want to retain their rights.

Maine law extends property rights to the low tide line. A lawsuit currently working its way through the courts challenges that law.

