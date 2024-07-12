EPA recommends states monitor fish for 12 PFAS chemicals

The Environmental Protection Agency is recommending that states monitor fish for 12 different PFAS chemicals.

The EPA announced the new guidelines, adding five PFAS chemicals to its "contaminants to monitor for advisories" list, and seven to its "contaminants to monitor to watch" list. The "to watch" list is a new addition, meant for chemicals that are found in the edible tissue of fish that could be a concern for human health, but does not have an oral toxicity measure from a federal agency.

Maine has already issued consumption advisories for 16 bodies of water throughout the state because of high levels of PFAS. The advisories vary by location and species, from recommending not eating any fish from the waterbody to suggesting less than 9 meals a year of a specific species.