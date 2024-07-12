© 2024 Maine Public

EPA recommends states monitor fish for 12 PFAS chemicals

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published July 12, 2024 at 5:20 PM EDT
EAST ORLAND, MAINE -- 11/20/14 -- An Atlantic salmon is seen at the Craig Brook National Fish Hatchery in East Orland in this November 2014 file photo.
Gillian Flaccus/AP
/
AP
FILE - A juvenile coho salmon is held by a fish biologist at the Lostine River on March 9, 2017, in northeastern Oregon. The Environmental Protection Agency on Nov. 2, 2023.

The Environmental Protection Agency is recommending that states monitor fish for 12 different PFAS chemicals.

The EPA announced the new guidelines, adding five PFAS chemicals to its "contaminants to monitor for advisories" list, and seven to its "contaminants to monitor to watch" list. The "to watch" list is a new addition, meant for chemicals that are found in the edible tissue of fish that could be a concern for human health, but does not have an oral toxicity measure from a federal agency.

Maine has already issued consumption advisories for 16 bodies of water throughout the state because of high levels of PFAS. The advisories vary by location and species, from recommending not eating any fish from the waterbody to suggesting less than 9 meals a year of a specific species.
Environment and Outdoors PFAS
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
