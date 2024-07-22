Great white shark sighting in waters near Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth

The town of Scarborough has issued a warning after several reported sightings of a shark in southern Maine.

Harbormaster Daryen Granata said a commercial fisherman first saw a shark off of Richmond Island Thursday. Paddle boarders reported seeing a shark off Crescent Beach Friday, and there was another sighting off Pine Point beach in Scarborough over the weekend.

Granata said video footage was sent to a shark expert, who confirmed it was a great white shark, about 8 feet long.

"It's really hard to determine if it's the same shark," Granata said. "However, it's meeting the same size characteristics, so my assumption is it probably is."

A potential shark sighting off of Middle Beach in Biddeford last week was later determined to be a sunfish, which has a similar dorsal fin, said the city's recreation director.

To avoid shark interactions, swimmers are advised to stay close to shore, limit splashing, and avoid swimming near seals and schools of fish.

