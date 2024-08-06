DEP denies Bucksport dam owner's request to give up ownership

State regulators have rejected a request by the owner of the former Bucksport paper mill to give up ownership of three area dams.

Bucksport Mill LLC sought to surrender ownership of the dams that impound Silver Lake, Toddy Pond and Alamoosook Lake.

But last week, the Department of Environmental Protection said the petition did not provide enough information about inspections and maintenance of the dams, and also failed to notify all abutters of the request.