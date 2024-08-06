© 2024 Maine Public

DEP denies Bucksport dam owner's request to give up ownership

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published August 6, 2024 at 12:40 PM EDT
Water flows over a dam at Alamoosook Lake in Orland, Maine, on May 29. Town officials in Orland and in neighboring Bucksport say that water levels and access could be harmed if the company that owns it and two other area dams abandons or removes them.
Bill Trotter
/
via BDN
Water flows over a dam at Alamoosook Lake in Orland, Maine, on May 29. Town officials in Orland and in neighboring Bucksport say that water levels and access could be harmed if the company that owns it and two other area dams abandons or removes them.

State regulators have rejected a request by the owner of the former Bucksport paper mill to give up ownership of three area dams.

Bucksport Mill LLC sought to surrender ownership of the dams that impound Silver Lake, Toddy Pond and Alamoosook Lake.

But last week, the Department of Environmental Protection said the petition did not provide enough information about inspections and maintenance of the dams, and also failed to notify all abutters of the request.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
