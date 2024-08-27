Pond water tests positive for PFAS contamination after hazardous firefighting foam spill

Pond water near the site of a hazardous firefighting foam spill in Brunswick has tested positive for PFAS contamination. Samples taken from a nearby pond on the day of the spill last week came back with PFAS levels several magnitudes greater than what the Environmental Protection Agency deems safe for drinking water.

Maine authorities say the chemicals haven't seeped into Brunswick's public water supply and that it's safe to drink. But Sarah Woodbury of the non profit Defend Our Health said many people in Brunswick rely on water from their own residential wells.

"Those residential wells around that area, should be tested to see if there's contamination in the drinking weather, whether it happened from this spill or not, just because there is so much legacy contamination out there, those people should know if their drinking water is safe, if they're not on public well water," Woodbury said.

This is the third spill that's occurred at the site of the former Naval Air Base since it was decommissioned in 2010. Brunswick will host a town hall Thursday evening for residents to ask questions about the cleanup.