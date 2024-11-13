Nordic Heritage Outdoor Center in Presque Isle to close by December

After 25 years, the Nordic Outdoor Heritage Center in Presque Isle said it's closing by the end of the month.

The venue has miles of trails for cross country skiing, mountain biking, and hiking, as well as a disc-golf course. The Center has also hosted the Biathlon World Cup.

It's owned by the Libra Foundation and Pineland Farms, and operated by the Presque Isle Recreation and Parks department, where Andrew Perry is deputy director.

"There's a lot of emotion wrapped up in this," Perry said. "Ya know, it's certainly a loss for the community."

Perry said although the center is beloved by the community, it's difficult to maintain.

"One of the drawbacks of an outdoor setting like that is, how do you generate revenue in order to justify the cost of maintaining and running," he said. "And I think that offset was enough to make the decision to say that we're at the end."

Perry said the property could be sold and repurposed, though there is hope that the Center could continue in some capacity under new ownership.