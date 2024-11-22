Fuel spill in the Presumpscot river near Westbrook

The Westbrook Fire Department responded to a fuel spill in the Presumpscot river this morning. Westbrook Fire Chief Steve Sloan said responders determined that a significant amount of oil was coming down the river and placed absorbent booms to contain the spill.

Sloan said the fuel entered the river through a storm drain system making it difficult to identify the source of the spill.

Sloan said the contaminant is likely fuel oil and suggests that residents in the area check to see if their oil tanks are leaking and to contact the fire department if they notice anything unusual.