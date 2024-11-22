© 2024 Maine Public

Fuel spill in the Presumpscot river near Westbrook

Maine Public | By Madi Smith
Published November 22, 2024 at 3:23 PM EST
The Presumpscot River near the falls in Falmouth--the water and rocks remain milky with silt, downstream of the landslide, four days after the riverbank in Westbrook blocked the flow of the Presumpscot.
Cindy Han
/
Maine Public
The Presumpscot River near the falls in Falmouth.

The Westbrook Fire Department responded to a fuel spill in the Presumpscot river this morning. Westbrook Fire Chief Steve Sloan said responders determined that a significant amount of oil was coming down the river and placed absorbent booms to contain the spill.

Sloan said the fuel entered the river through a storm drain system making it difficult to identify the source of the spill.

Sloan said the contaminant is likely fuel oil and suggests that residents in the area check to see if their oil tanks are leaking and to contact the fire department if they notice anything unusual.
Environment and Outdoors Presumpscot Riverfuel
Madi Smith
