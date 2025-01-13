Yarmouth councilors approve removal of dams on Royal River

Town councilors in Yarmouth have unanimously approved a resolution to remove two dams on the Royal River.

Tuck O'Brien, president of the Sebago chapter of Trout Unlimited, said allowing the river to flow freely will restore the ecosystem and help re-establish aquatic species including smelt, American eels, and, perhaps one day, Atlantic salmon.

"It's just another step in keeping our watersheds clean and restoring them to a level that is the most beneficial for both the community and the ecosystem," he said.

Some waterfront businesses have raised concerns that removing the dams will result in higher water levels in the harbor. Yarmouth's resolution calls for the town to help businesses obtain flood mitigation insurance.

The project is expected to cost nearly $6 million, with $3.7 million funded by the federal government. Yarmouth will seek additional funding from other federal, state, and local sources.

The town manager said it's estimated the removal of the dams will begin in 2028, and possibly earlier.

