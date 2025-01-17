More than 3 million people visited Maine state parks in 2024, according to the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. There are now efforts to limit overcrowding.

Three million visitors represents a more than 6% increase over 2023 attendance and the third time in four years that visitation surpassed 3 million.

Andy Cutko, director of the Bureau of Parks and Lands said crowding at popular parks like Tumbledown Mountain and Popham Beach can harm natural resources as well as the visitor experience so his agency is working to limit crowds.

Meanwhile, Cutko said Popham beach saw a 7% drop in visitation last year after severe winter storms changed the beach dramatically.

"So I think some folks may be shifting away from Popham beach and going to Reid State Park, really, as a reflection of some significant storm damage at those parks over the last year," said Cutko.

Cutko said weather is the main cause of visitor fluctuations year over year.

He said many state parks are undergoing renovations in 2025 and he recommends that visitors call ahead before making plans to visit parks this summer.