DEP says it won't complete PFAS investigation by end of year

In its latest report to the legislature, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said it does not expect to be able to complete its investigation into PFAS contamination by the end of the year.

In the report, the Department said it doesn't have enough time to gather its findings by December, because since it began the investigation, it has identified 366 additional sites that require testing.

The department is also asking for guidance from the legislature on how to implement new lower federal PFAS standards for drinking water, and on what to do about the costs of long-term monitoring and maintenance of sites with filtration systems.