Sears Island advocates gather in Bangor to oppose proposed port

Opponents of a wind port proposed for Sears Island gathered in Bangor on Wednesday night, arguing the project is better suited for nearby Mack Point.

Last year, Gov. Janet Mills launched the concept of a specialized offshore wind facility on Sears Island. But opponents said the port would alter the conservation area that makes up the bulk of the island.

Dianne Kopec, a biologist with the Alliance for Sears Island, said construction on the island would damage wetlands, vernal and tidal pools, and disrupt migratory birds.

"A wind port is needed, it can be built at Mack Point to meet Maine's future renewable energy needs," Kopec said. "It can be built and operated with union labor, and if built on Mack Point it preserves Sears Island forever, for the benefit of humans and wildlife."

In March, the Maine Department of Transportation told a legislative committee that without funding, it will not pursue permits for the development.

The port project has failed to acquire the sizable federal funding needed to advance. State agencies have said it would be more expensive to site a facility on Mack Point.

Chris Buchanan with the Campaign to Protect Sears Island said any development on Sears Island risks damaging the conservation area that makes up the majority of the island.

"While there's no federal money available or commercial money available for offshore wind, we believe it's important to let everyone know that these groups promoting offshore wind are actually furthering the wider industrialization threat to Sears Island without a renewable energy outcome," he said.

Buchanan said the group is not opposed to offshore wind or union workers, they just want to see the project moved to nearby Mack Point, which is already developed.