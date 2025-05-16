Bangor Studio/Membership Department
Aroostook County sawmill fined $240,000 for environmental violations

Maine Public | By Peter McGuire
Published May 16, 2025 at 5:48 PM EDT

A Canadian-owned saw mill in Aroostook County has agreed to pay $240,000 dollars to resolve water pollution violations.

The state Department of Environmental Protection says Daaquam Lumber Maine Inc. failed to control stormwater runoff, illegally discharged wastewater and had an improperly sited and unregistered sand salt pile.

The owner, Quebec based Lebel Groupe, has since corrected the problems, according to a consent agreement with the state. The mill was sold to J.D. Irving Limited in 2025, according to Lebel's website. The company did not respond to a request for comment.

The company was fined $99,000 and will pay another $141,000 to enhance fish habitat in a nearby stream.
Environment and Outdoors
Peter McGuire
pmcguire@mainepublic.org
