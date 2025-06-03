Smoke from Canadian wildfires to affect air quality in Maine this week

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert for Wednesday and Thursday as Canadian wildfire smoke moves into the region.

Ozone levels will be considered "unhealthy for sensitive groups" along the coast from Kittery through Acadia National Park on Wednesday and Thursday. Ozone levels will be moderate for the Downeast coastal, western interior and eastern interior regions this week.

With poor air quality, children, older people and individuals with respiratory or heart diseases may experience reduced lung function or irritation.

The DEP recommends people avoid strenuous outdoor activities, keep windows closed and circulate air with a fan or air conditioner.