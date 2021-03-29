air quality monitoring

-
A new study finds that the U.S. places with the most polluted air in the 1980s remain the most polluted today. Poor people and people of color are more likely to live in places with dirty air.
-
Atmospheric and oceanographic scientists are just as concerned as anyone about helping their friends and family, the nation and the world make it through…
-
New Englanders breathed easier in 2019. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday the six-state region experienced fewer days with unhealthy…
-
BANGOR, Maine - About 50 people turned out Tuesday night in Bangor for a discussion on the Trump administration's proposed rollback of car fuel efficiency…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials are warning that ground-level ozone concentrations along the Maine coast will soon reach dangerous levels, which will make for…
-
It seems that whenever warm temperatures and muggy weather return to Maine, air quality warnings follow. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection…
-
Officials are warning of poor air quality in parts of Maine and New Hampshire.The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory and an air quality alert…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Sen. Susan Collins is joining a pair of Democratic senators to call for a review of the Environmental Protection Agency's operation of…