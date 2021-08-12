© 2021 Maine Public
Environment and Outdoors

Maine Warns Of Elevated Ground-Level Ozone On Thursday

Maine Public | By Associated Press
Published August 12, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT
In July 31, 2018, visitors to Maine's Acadia National Park gather to watch the sunrise on top of Cadillac Mountain. The park recently unveiled a plan for a "timed-entry reservation system" to manage parking at some of the park's most popular attractions.

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says parts of Maine will experience elevating ground-level ozone concentrations on Thursday.

The agency said the ozone levels are expected to reach unhealthy levels for the southwest coast and the high elevations of Acadia National Park on Thursday.

The agency said elevated ozone levels can cause reduced lung function and irritation among children, healthy adults who exert themselves and people who suffer from a respiratory disease.

The Maine DEP said residents can protect themselves from unhealthy air quality by adjusting their schedules to avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the afternoon.

