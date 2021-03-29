-
Unhealthy air is being forecast again for Wednesday in parts of Maine.The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says high ozone levels will make…
-
PORTLAND, Maine - Officials are warning that ground-level ozone concentrations along the Maine coast will soon reach dangerous levels, which will make for…
-
BAR HARBOR, Maine - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is warning of unhealthy ozone levels for sensitive individuals in parts of the state.…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection has issued an air quality alert because of climbing levels of ground-level ozone…
-
It's been another hot, humid day in Maine today, with some counties still under air quality alerts.Temperatures got up to around 90 degrees today -…
-
AUGUSTA, Maine - Maine environmental officials are warning about unhealthy levels of ozone in the air this week.The state Department of Environmental…
-
BOSTON (AP) _ Environmental officials say New England experienced fewer days with unhealthy air quality during this summer's ozone season. Preliminary…