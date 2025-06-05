Moderate air quality alerts in effect through Friday

The Maine Department of Environmental Protection issued an air quality alert Wednesday and Thursday for coastal areas from Kittery to Acadia National Park for ozone pollution, and for Wednesday through Friday for the whole state for particulate pollution.

Heat, pollution, and smoke from Canadian wildfires are to blame for the moderate warnings, which recommend sensitive populations, like children and older adults, to limit time outside, and for those who work outdoors to take frequent breaks.

There are currently more than 200 wildfires burning across Canada, and the smoke and particulate matter are moving across New England. The moderate air quality warning will remain in effect for the whole state on Friday, but the weekend is expected to be clear.

The ozone pollution warning is the result of greenhouse gas emissions being blown in from the mid-Atlantic region and the Midwest. That should clear up on Friday, according to the Maine DEP.