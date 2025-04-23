Bangor named one of the best cities in the country for air quality

The American Lung Association released their 2025 "State of the Air" report today. The report named Bangor one of best cities in the country for air quality in an otherwise bleak outlook for the country.

Almost half the people in the U.S. live in areas with unhealthy levels of air pollution, according to the latest findings from The American Lung Association.

The report found that 25 million more people are exposed to unhealthy levels of smog or soot throughout the year than in their 2024 report.

Maine performed well compared to the rest of the U.S. with no county monitored receiving lower than a C grade in any category and Bangor made the list for cities with best air quality for the 4th year in a row.

Bangor was the only city in the continental United States to make the cleanest cities list for all three pollution measures.