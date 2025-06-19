What's a vernal pool? New law increases protections for the water habitat

Gov. Janet Mills has signed a new bill into law that creates stronger protections for vernal pools.

Found in forests in the spring and early summer, vernal pools are essential habitats for young aquatic insects, frogs, salamanders and other amphibians. Larger species like birds and mammals rely on the pools and the smaller animals that live there for food — Maine Audubon directory of advocacy Francesca Gundrum calls them "protein packs."

"Without vernal pools, we would almost certainly lose species like wood frogs and spotted salamanders and blue spotted salamanders that rely on these pools," she said, "in order for them to lay their eggs and continue contributing to future generations."

The new law adds takes climate change into account by protecting vernal pools even if they dry up sooner than usual due to lack of snow melt or hot temperatures.

The law had faced opposition from those who say additional regulations will make solving Maine's housing crisis even more difficult. The law had faced opposition from the Chamber of Commerce and housing developers, who expressed worry that increased regulations would hamper efforts to keep up with housing demand in Maine. But Gundrum says compromises were made — and that it's important to strike a balance between economic development and conservation.

"These protections only capture 20% of vernal pools across the landscape," she said. "So we're only talking about protections for a fraction of these important habitats."

The law also rolls back regulations instituted under former Gov. Paul LePage that had allowed development up to the edge of the pools.