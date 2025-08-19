State is on the lookout for invasive hammerhead worms

State officials are warning of an increased presence of Hammerhead worms, a non-native terrestrial flat worm that feeds on worms and other grubs.

"They're being found more often," said state horticulturist Gary Fish, "and it's probably related to the fact that people are more aware of them."

Fish says the worms, with an anvil-shaped head and a racing stripe down the back, have been spotted in Maine for at least the last five years.

But this year, reported sightings of this invasive worm species are on the rise.

"And they've been reported from York, all the way up to Farmington, and then over to Bar Harbor," Fish said. "So kind of that triangular area.

Fish is urging the public to report sightings to the state, or post them on the website, iNaturalist .

He also recommends putting on gloves, since the worms contain a toxin, and placing them in soapy water or in the freezer to kill them.

But Fish says remember not to cut it in half, because each piece can survive and regenerate.

