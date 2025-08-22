Maine beaches close as Hurricane Erin generates dangerous rip currents and surf

Dangerous rip currents and high surf from Hurricane Erin have prompted beach closures up and down Maine's coast Friday through Sunday.

The warnings also urge residents to avoid jetties, piers, and rocky shoreline areas where waves can sweep you away.

In southern Maine, Biddeford lifeguards posted a black flag warning on its beaches while Ogunquit guards posted a double red flag.

Kennebunk fire and rescue says many of its lifeguards are students who have returned to college, so most of its lifeguard posts are not manned.

Scarborough has also closed its beaches to swimming as have Popham Beach and Reid state parks.