From Stump to Ship: A 1930 Logging Film

The most complete look at the long-log industry. Men cut trees by hand and load them onto horse-drawn sleds to be hauled over snow to rivers. Skilled river drivers maneuver the logs downstream, risking their limbs and lives every day. Also, work in the steam powered mill.

Remarkably detailed scenes, filmed year-round, are enhanced by the original 1930 script, read by humorist Tim Sample.

Named to the National Film Registry, Library of Congress.

This film is distributed by Northeast Historic Film.