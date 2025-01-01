Bangor Studio/Membership Department
63 Texas Ave.
Bangor, ME 04401

Lewiston Studio
1450 Lisbon St.
Lewiston, ME 04240

Portland Studio
323 Marginal Way
Portland, ME 04101

Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
© 2025 Maine Public
A fall Maine landscape
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Millinocket WBSP-FM 90.1 will be off the air daily this week from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm for tower work. Signal will be restored in the evening. Click here for other ways to listen to Maine Public Radio!

From Stump to Ship: A 1930 Logging Film

Maine Public TV Air Times:
Thurs., November 27 at 9:30 pm
Fri., November 28 at 1:30 am
From Stump to Ship film cover

The most complete look at the long-log industry. Men cut trees by hand and load them onto horse-drawn sleds to be hauled over snow to rivers. Skilled river drivers maneuver the logs downstream, risking their limbs and lives every day. Also, work in the steam powered mill.

Remarkably detailed scenes, filmed year-round, are enhanced by the original 1930 script, read by humorist Tim Sample.

Named to the National Film Registry, Library of Congress.

This film is distributed by Northeast Historic Film.