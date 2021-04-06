Bates College Remains In Lockdown Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Lewiston's Bates College says its campus will stay in lockdown as the school continues to face a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The school is currently reporting 60 active cases amongst students on campus, and it said on Monday that another 129 students are in quarantine because of close contact.

In a message to students, Bates officials say they've become aware of three social gatherings in late March that they believe to be the source of much of the transmission.

The school has suspended all in-person activities and says it will extend restrictions requiring students to stay in their dorm rooms until at least Sunday.

The college says it has been advised to keep the restrictions in place until it sees a "consistent downward trend" in positive tests results.