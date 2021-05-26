Maine's Daily Coronavirus Cases Jump Back Above 100 After Recent Dip

Daily Covid-19 cases are up Wednesday following a number of days of decline.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 162 new cases of the disease, up from the 61 reported on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases during the pandemic up to 67,294.

The death rate has continued for a number of days at roughly one or two a day.

One more death was announced on Wednesday, and the death toll of patients with the disease is now 825.

But Maine reached another COVID-19 vaccination milestone, according to the Mills administration: more than 70% of the eligible population has received at least one shot.

The Maine CDC’s next briefing on the pandemic is scheduled for 2 p.m. today. Maine Public will bring that to you live.