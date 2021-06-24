After Child Deaths, DHHS Asks Outside Agency To Examine State Policies

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is asking an independent, outside agency to examine the state's child safety policies and help investigate the recent deaths of four young children.

Since the first of June, four children, all under age four, have died from accidents or serious injuries, allegedly at the hands of their parents in three of the cases.

On June 1, police say a six-week-old boy from Brewer died after being found unresponsive. His father was later charged with manslaughter. On June 6th, a 28-year-old Old Town woman was charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of her three-year-old daughter. And on June 17th, police say a child in Temple died from an apparent "accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound."

The latest incident occurred on Sunday, when a three-year-old boy in Stockton Springs died after being brought to the Waldo County General Hospital. The boy's mother, 35-year-old Jessica Williams, was charged with murder in connection with his death.

In a release, DHHS says it is bringing in the national foundation Casey Family Programs to help investigate the incidents. The state has also asked the group to look at Maine's current child safety policies and recommend new policies to, quote, "support child and family safety." DHHS says it will conduct its own review of the child deaths, which is standard policy.

