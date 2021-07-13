Maine Reports 65 New Coronavirus Cases From Last Few Days

The state's reporting an upswing of 65 new COVID-19 cases. Though the number covers about two days of test results, it still represents a slight rise after daily case counts had been as low as the single numbers and teens.

The Maine CDC reports the number of deaths among patients with the disease remains at 862. The total number of hospitalizations among Maine coronavirus patients is 27.

Sixteen are in critical care. Six are on ventilators.

The portion of Mainers having received the final dose of the vaccine remains about 59% after several days.